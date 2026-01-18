Oldest Hindu temple in South Africa battling fraud allegations, faces pending civic bills

Johannesburg, Jan 18 (PTI) The over 150-year-old first Hindu temple and a national monument in South Africa's Durban has said it runs a risk of discontinued civic services owing to a pending bill of over half a million rands amid allegations of fraud.

After the temple authorities announced to initiate a forensic audit, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) called on the community to save the 151-year-old Umbilo Shree Ambalavaanar Alayam that was established by indentured labourers who arrived in Durban in 1860 from India.

The dire financial condition of the place of worship -- declared a National Heritage Site in 1980 by the apartheid-era National Monuments Council -- came to light after the temple authorities posted a notice on its Facebook page last week making the allegations without naming any of the officials involved.

It is also reported to be struggling to maintain the temple after allegations that donations and other funds were diverted to private bank accounts rather than the temple account.

“The reality of the situation is that the Alayam currently has an outstanding account with the eThekwini Municipality at approximately half a million rand, which is as a result of poor management and mishandling of funds within the NPO (non-profit organisation).

“Our Alayam is in a financial crisis and may be the reason that our lamps will be turned off in the near future,” the Facebook post read, adding that the temple’s executive management had since resolved to initiate a forensic audit.

“This audit will examine, verify and reconcile all financial transactions, funding records and reported inconsistencies, including those identified in relation to the existing auditor's report. The outcome of the forensic audit will be addressed in accordance with applicable legal, fiduciary and regulatory requirements,” the post said.

However, it did not name anyone implicated in the alleged mismanagement of funds.

The executive said that since the temple is a national monument, the relevant authorities would also be advised, further stating that this was in the interests of transparency, accountability and protection of the institute’s integrity, governance structures and stakeholders.

The post further requested all donations intended for the Alayam to be made “strictly and exclusively through official channels” and said that it was aware of different private bank accounts that had been used for the acceptance of donations under the previous management committee.

“We assure you that steps are being taken against these individuals criminally,” it said.

Meanwhile, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) called on the community to rally to save the 150-year-old national monument even as it commended the temple executive for their proactive steps in addressing the situation.

“This proactive measure reflects a commitment to restoring integrity and trust,” SAHM deputy president Professor Brij Maharaj told the weekly newspaper ‘Post’, adding that the temple, established in 1875, remained a proud symbol of Indian heritage in South Africa.

“At this critical juncture, we call upon the entire community to unite in safeguarding this historic institution. Together, through co-operation and shared responsibility, we can uphold the values of honesty, respect and service that have sustained our faith for over 150 years,” Maharaj said.

He pledged SAHMS' support in strengthening governance, preserving its legacy, and ensuring ethical financial management. "Let us work collectively to restore confidence and protect this sacred space for future generations."