Oman's culture and science institute chief condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Muscat, May 1 (PTI) A top official of Oman's prominent culture and science institute on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that no true religion justifies violence.

Dr. Habib bin Mohammed al-Riyami, Secretary-General of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science in Oman, described such violence as "nonsense" and called for peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

"One of the biggest misunderstandings is how people understand Islam or religion. No true religion calls for killing others or destroying humanities or cultures,” Habib told PTI Videos in an interview while responding to a question about the Pahalgam attack.

Some people kill others in the name of Islam or any other religion, he said. "This is nonsense," he added.

Highlighting Oman’s commitment to diversity, he said, “People must live together, whether they're Muslims or non-Muslims. Here in Oman, we strongly believe in diversity and different ways of being.” The Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, a leading think tank in the region, promotes Oman’s cultural diplomacy through soft power initiatives.

Habib underscored the importance of focusing on the positive aspects of civilisations, including India's rich cultural heritage, while acknowledging global challenges. “Every community has its difficulties, but we should look at the brighter side,” he noted.

He also called for greater responsibility in the face of media-driven narratives and urged people to seek informed perspectives and reject superficial judgments. "The fundamental right to live and be together is what matters most,” he added.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.