On Janmashtami, Yunus says committed to keeping bond of communal harmony ‘unbroken’

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday greeted the country’s Hindu community on Janmashtami, saying Lord Krishna’s teachings will help strengthen “mutual goodwill and brotherhood” and maintain the nation’s “existing order and communal harmony".

Yunus' greetings came amid widespread concerns over repeated incidents of alleged attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship after he came to power in August last year.

In a message, Yunus said that Lord Krishna’s values centred on “devotion to the creator and the establishment of peace in society” continue to inspire people of all faiths, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

“I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society. I believe that the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood,” he said.

Yunus said that communal harmony is a “unique hallmark” of Bangladesh’s culture and its people have practiced their respective religions while preserving “an enduring spirit of harmony” for centuries.

He stressed that his interim government is “committed to keeping this bond of harmony unbroken”.

“Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony,” Yunus added.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power last year in August.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.

Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh to mark the birth celebration of Lord Krishna.