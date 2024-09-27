One child killed, 25 policemen injured in blast inside police station in Pakistan

Peshawar Sep 26 (PTI) A powerful blast ripped through a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, killing a child and injuring 25 mostly policemen.

The incident occurred at Swabi police station, some 70 km off Peshawar.

As per an initial report received by the Central Police Office, the explosion apparently occurred "due to a short circuit" inside a depot on the first floor of the police station.

Rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene immediately and started shifting the wounded policemen to the Bacha Khan Medical where emergency has been imposed.

There are multiple injuries, and “the top portion of the building has caved in...”, police officials said.

A child has been killed and 25 others mostly policemen have been injured in the blast, officials said.

The power blast affected the building which caught fire, however, it was doused following an immediate response from firefighting teams.

A senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government official clarified that the explosion at the police station was not a terrorist act.

According to the official, who wished to remain anonymous, "explosives confiscated during multiple operations accidentally detonated due to malfunction, despite plans for controlled disposal at some safe location outside." Rescue officials say they have pulled out 12 injured from the rubble so far and expect more.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed condolence over the death of a child in the explosion. He announced cash compensation for the family of the slain child.

The chief minister ordered divisional and district administrations to begin rescue operations to ensure medical aid was provided to the injured on time. PTI AYZ AMS