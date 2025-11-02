One dead after explosion in counter-terror building in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 2 (PTI) An explosion at the Counter Terrorism Department police station on Sunday left one official dead and two injured in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The blast occurred inside the ammunition depot of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) station located in the congested University Road in Peshawar, the capital city of the province, police said.

The explosion was reportedly caused by old explosive material stored in the depot.

Officials stated that, at this stage, the incident does not appear to be an act of terrorism.

A part of the CTD building collapsed after multiple explosions followed by spread of fire to the other ammunition stockpiles, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed said.

The detainees in the station were safely shifted to the CTD Headquarters and the entire area, including the police station, has been sealed off, officials said. PTI AYZ SKS SKS NPK NPK