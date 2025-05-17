One held for selling SIM cards without KYC in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly selling SIM cards of different service providers without Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch sent decoy customers to the accused, Yusuf Ali Abdulkayum Syed, in the suburb of Mankhurd on Friday, the official said.

He said the team recovered nine SIM cards from various companies for sale from Syed.

The man allegedly sold SIM cards without following KYC norms and collecting necessary documents from customers, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU