One killed in attack in Pakistan's NW

Peshawar, Mar 6 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 19 injured, including two security personnel, in a suicide blast at a checkpost in a civil area in Pakistan's northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday, police said.

The suicide blast occurred on Bannu–Miranshah main road in North Waziristan district when the bomber rammed the explosive laden vehicle into the Chashma Checkpost.

Hospital authorities said 19 injured people have been brought to the hospital where condition of four is stated to be critical.

Police said militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij targeted the civilian population by detonating the explosive-filled vehicle close to a populated locality.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces reached the scene immediately after the blast, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down those involved.

Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken notice of the suicide blast at the Chashma Check Post in Miranshah, North Waziristan, and strongly condemned the incident.

The chief minister sought a detailed report on the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

In a statement, Sohail Afridi expressed concern over the injuries sustained by civilians in the explosion at Miranshah’s Chashma Check Post, terming the incident deeply unfortunate.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

The chief minister said that medical staff at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Miranshah and Rescue 1122 had been placed on high alert.

Afridi further stated that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot undermine the resolve of the government and the people.

He reaffirmed that all necessary measures would continue to be taken to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the public.

The recent operations by Pakistani security forces against Afghan militant elements along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border have forced them into retreat.

In an attempt to avenge their losses, the militants are now allegedly resorting to attacks on innocent civilians through Khawarij-linked terrorists.

Authorities vowed that the nefarious designs of such elements would not be allowed to succeed and that operations would continue until the complete elimination of the militants. PTI AYZ AMS