One killed in hotel building fire in Pak's Lahore

Lahore, Jan 24 (PTI) A man was killed and five others injured when a fire broke out in a multi-story hotel building where a college function was underway in Lahore in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday.

According to the Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122, over 100 students were present during the college function that was underway in the basement of the 17-storey hotel in Lahore's Gulberg area near Gaddafi Stadium when the fire broke out.

“The firefighters reached the basement and rescued over 180 people, including all college students, present there. Five of them suffered burn injuries and were shifted to a hospital where one of them died,” a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz appreciated the rescue teams and said, "Saving so many lives is a major success for the government and rescue services." A week ago, a deadly inferno erupted at Gul Plaza in Karachi city and took nearly two days to be fully extinguished. The fire that started on January 17 has so far claimed 71 lives.