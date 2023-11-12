One killed, two injured in Pak attack: Official

Peshawar, Nov 11 (PTI) At least one police officer was killed and two others injured when unknown terrorists attacked a mobile police van in Pakistan's Kahyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to officials.

Advertisment

The incident happened in the province's Tank district when the police officials were patrolling in an area within the state.

"In the incident some unknown terrorists attacked a mobile police van and during the attack the Station House Officer was killed while two other police officials were injured," officials said.

The terrorists two in number heavily fired at the police van. Exchange of fire continued for quite long time. PTI AYZ RUP RUP RUP