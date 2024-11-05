One official, two terrorists killed in security operation in Pak's KPK

Peshawar, Nov 5 (PTI) At least three people, including a Counter Terrorism Department official, were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

A team of CTD officials attacked a terrorist hideout shortly after midnight in the Daza Ghundai area of South Waziristan district, triggering a gunfight and leading to the death of an official, the police said.

As many as two terrorists were also killed in the gunfight, the police said.

The police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the identities of the two killed terrorists.

In a separate incident on Monday night, the house of social activist and philanthropist Ghulam Nabi was attacked with grenades in the Mamund region of Bajaur district.

Nabi, the president of the Bajaur Welfare Association of Karachi, has been receiving calls for extortion. PTI CORR PY PY PY