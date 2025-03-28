One person injured as Nepal police use tear gas to disperse pro-monarchist protesters

Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) One person was injured when police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchists demonstrators who tried to break barricades set by security forces in Kathmandu city of Nepal, witnesses said.

Hundreds of riot police personnel were deployed in Kathmandu to avert a clash as two opposite groups -- the pro-monarchists and the republicans -- organised simultaneous demonstrations at Tinkune in the eastern part of the city and Bhrikutimandap, the centre of the metropolis, respectively, an eye-witness said.

The police detained several youths for defying restrictions when demonstrators attempted to move towards New Baneshwor, a restricted area.

A civilian was injured when the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, the eye-witness said.

Thousands of pro-monarchists gathered in the Tinkune area, chanting slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May King come to save the Country), "Down with corrupt government", and "We want monarchy back".

Pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party and others joined the protest to demand the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

The pro-monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since former King Gyanendra Shah appealed for support in his video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).

On the other hand, thousands of republicans led by the Socialist Front gathered at Bhrikutimandap, chanting slogans like "Long live republican system", "Take action against corrupt people", and "Down with Monarchy".

The pro-republican front was joined by political parties such as the CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist.

Maoist Chief Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda among others addressed a public meeting organised by Socialist Forum at Bhrrkutimandap. PTI SBP PY PY PY