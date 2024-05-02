One person killed and 17 others injured in Pak landmine blasts: Police

Karachi, May 2 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 17 others were injured in two landmine explosions in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

The explosions happened in the province's Dukki district and reverberated throughout the town creating panic among the residents.

Police said that the first explosion was caused when a truck laden with coal triggered the buried explosive device.

"The loud blast resulted in injuries and killed one person and it also attracted other people to the blast site," a senior police official said.

After a while, a second blast took around the accident site when another landmine exploded.

The police officer said that one person was killed and around 17 others were injured in the two incidents Balochistan’s Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the explosions and termed them as an attempt by terrorists to cause chaos and fear and stall progress in the province.

Dukki, known for its abundant coal reservoirs, has long been a hub of economic activity, with thousands of coal miners toiling in its mine has in recent days been hit by outlawed separatist and militant outfits.

Earlier this week five coal miners who belonged to other provinces were kidnapped from Dukki by armed men. However, they returned to their homes after their families apparently paid some ransom. PTI CORR RUP RUP