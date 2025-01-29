One soldier killed, five injured in FC post attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 29 (PTI) A soldier was killed and five injured when unidentified armed men attacked Frontier Constabulary (FC) post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a source said on Wednesday.

The unknown gunmen attacked FC Daryuba Post in the Baran Dam area of Bannu district on Tuesday night with light weaponry, the source said.

The attackers killed an FC personnel and injured five others in retaliatory firing before escaping from the scene, the source said.

The injured have been moved to Peshawar Hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI AYZ PY PY PY