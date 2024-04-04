OnePlus launches new AI Eraser image editing feature for its smartphones

Shenzhen (China): Global technology brand OnePlus today launched its new AI Eraser image editing feature for OnePlus smartphones.

Powered by OnePlus' proprietary large language model, AI Eraser is positioned as an advancement in smartphone technology, aiming to enhance user productivity and creativity with more intuitive experiences.

"Empowering users with advanced, practical technology is what we live for at OnePlus," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "We believe that the potential for generative AI on mobile devices is enormous, with the power to completely transform productivity and creativity. As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches. This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability."

AI Eraser leverages artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms to allow users to easily select and remove unwanted objects from their photos. Whether it's pedestrians, trash, or imperfections, users can highlight these elements, and the AI analyzes the selected area to generate a replacement background that seamlessly blends into the image.

This feature is the result of significant R&D investment from OnePlus, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. The proprietary LLM has been trained on a vast dataset to comprehend complex scenes, enabling AI Eraser to intelligently substitute unwanted objects with contextually appropriate elements.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OnePlus, highlighted the user-centric design philosophy behind AI Eraser. By eliminating the need for complex manual editing or dedicated photo editing software, OnePlus aims to make image editing accessible to all users, regardless of their previous experience.

The rollout of AI Eraser will begin in April, gradually reaching OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Users can expect subsequent announcements for more supported devices and specific update details.