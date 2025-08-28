'Only illegal intruders' were being pushed into Bangladesh following due procedures: BSF DG

Dhaka, Aug 28 (PTI) India on Thursday said "only illegal intruders" were being pushed into Bangladesh following due procedures, as the chiefs of the border forces of the two countries concluded their bi-annual talks in Dhaka.

"Push-ins of people from India into Bangladesh are being carried out in line with proper procedures," Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary said at a joint press conference with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui at BGB's Pilkhana Headquarters here.

He said that "only illegal intruders" were being pushed into Bangladesh.

Chawdhary said that so far, 550 people have been handed over to the BGB and verification was done for 2,400 cases with assistance from the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

"In cases of border law violations, there is a well-established, legal repatriation channel between our two countries through which this process is carried out,” the BSF chief said, replying to a question.

The BGB side had raised the issue at the 56th director general-level conference between the two border forces in the Bangladesh capital.

Siddiqui said the issue of border killings was discussed during the talks, as he cited a case in which a young Bangladeshi boy was shot dead allegedly by the BSF.

The BSF chief, however, said his men resort to lethal weapons only as a last option when their lives are in danger. In the first six months of this year, 35 BSF personnel were seriously injured by sharp weapons used by intruders, he said.

“BSF personnel first issue warnings, then obstruct and only as a final step open fire," he said.

The issue remained a major irritant in bilateral relations for a long period.

During their talks, the two sides agreed to undertake joint awareness programmes, launch socio-economic development initiatives in vulnerable border areas, raise awareness on border security and prevent criminals from crossing the international boundary.

The initiatives were aimed at bringing incidents of attacks, abuse and killings down to zero.

Both sides reiterated zero tolerance against armed insurgents and terrorist activities, stressed the need for permanent border pillars at Muhurir Char and demarcation of border rivers, and agreed to share information to avoid airspace violations.

Officials familiar with the talks said both sides also agreed to advise their respective media not to spread misleading reports that could create border tensions.

Siddiqui led 21-meber Bangladesh delegation while BSF DG Chawdhary led the 11-member Indian delegation during the four-day talks. PTI AR ZH ZH