Operation Sindoor: US mission issues security alert in Pak, advises citizens to leave areas of active conflict

New York, May 7 (PTI) The US Mission in Pakistan on Wednesday issued a security alert advising American citizens to leave areas of active conflict, saying it is "closely monitoring developments" following Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The security alert, titled ‘Military Activity and Closed Airspace’, said, “We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments.

"US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, and the US Department of State’s 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally,” the alert said.

“We are also aware that airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled,” it added.

Through the alert, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan advised American citizens to "depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place.” It said that US citizens should exercise caution and “leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities, shelter in place if they cannot relocate, review personal security plan, keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities." In March, the US State Department issued a travel advisory to reconsider travel to Pakistan "due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

"Do Not Travel to: Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict,” the advisory stated.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack,” the Indian Embassy in Washington had said in a statement.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," it had said. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS