Opposition alliance in Pakistan announces nationwide protests against constitutional amendments

Islamabad, Nov 14 (PTI) An alliance of opposition parties on Friday announced a series of nationwide protests against the recent controversial constitutional amendments, declaring it would use all “democratic means” to press for restoring the Constitution to its original form.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday signed into law the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which provides for the creation of a new position of the Chief of Defence Forces and a constitutional court.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), which includes jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, said in a statement after a meeting that it would "vigorously protest" the changes.

“TTAP reiterates its resistance and struggle against these unconstitutional amendments and will vigorously protest through all democratic means to restore the Constitution in its original form and demands that the Constitution be restored in its original form,” the alliance said.

The alliance said its lawmakers would march from the National Assembly to the Supreme Court on Monday. A resolution opposing the 27th amendment would also be tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the same day.

In Punjab, provincial lawmakers are scheduled to march from the Punjab Assembly to the Lahore High Court on Monday, with lawyers joining the protest.

The amended legislation mandates the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to deal with matters related to the Constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

One of the Supreme Court's key powers, taking suo motu notices, has also been transferred to the FCC, which has been empowered to take suo motu notice upon petitions.

The alliance also announced that the coming Friday will be observed as a "black day" across Pakistan.

The group also welcomed the resignations of Supreme Court Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah in protest against the 27th amendment and paid tribute to the judges "who upheld their constitutional oath".

Besides PTI, TTAP comprises Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen. However, except for PTI, the other parties have a limited following, and their protests are not expected to pose any significant threat to the government.

As per the new law, the President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister.