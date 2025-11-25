New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of massive rigging in the just concluded bypolls to the National and Punjab Assembly elections in which the ruling Muslim League got a decisive victory.

The opposition parties stated that the election was not transparent and all means were used to ensure the victory of the ruling party candidates, former Speaker Asad Qaiser said. In future, all elections need to be held under the supervision of an impartial Election Commission.

Even a close ally of the Shahbaz government, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accused it of election fraud in the bypolls. There should be a level playing field in elections. Party spokesperson Shazia Marri said that the party's candidate from Dera Ismail Khan has challenged the election results and the party fully endorses and supports his decision.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the rigging allegations levelled against it by Asad Qaiser and is considering legal action against him.

PTI spokesperson Waqas Akram accused the government of massive rigging in the recently held bypolls and reiterated the party’s calls for electoral reforms to ensure fair and impartial elections.

He expressed concern over increasing political repression, with elected representatives being sidelined through “unfair” disqualifications and the imposition of unequal electoral conditions.

Akram said the current political climate resembled the events leading up to the 1971 crisis, where the denial of political mandates and a lack of inclusive decision-making contributed to national turmoil.

Pakistan is facing a series of intertwined political, economic, social, and security challenges, urging the government to take corrective action to prevent further instability.

He even claimed that in the February 2024 general election, the party’s mandate had been “undermined” through alleged electoral rigging, delayed results, and the disqualification of PTI candidates.

He demanded fresh elections, challenging the government to seek a renewed mandate, and vowed that PTI was ready to contest a nationwide poll under a unified electoral symbol.

Jamaat-e-Islami and some other groups did not field candidates in the by-elections.