Opposition leader Mohamed Muizzu, close to China, set to become Maldives president

New Delhi: According to preliminary tallies, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the presidential candidate for the opposition Progressive Party of Maldives - People's National Congress (PPM- PNC) coalition, has taken the lead with 53 per cent of the votes. In a closely watched contest, incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) party trails behind at 46 per cent.

In the runoff election held today, September 30, a total of 282,804 eligible voters turned out, constituting an impressive 86 per cent of the electorate—a notable increase from the 79 per cent recorded in the initial round, marking the lowest turnout in a presidential election.

Dr Muizzu had previously secured 46 per cent of the vote in the initial round of voting, held on September 9. The MDA, initially aligned with the MDP, withdrew its support for the ruling party following the first round, opting instead to endorse Dr Muizzu. Additionally, MNP, another first-round contender, joined forces with the opposition coalition.

The PPM-PNC coalition initially nominated former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who had been unseated by President Solih in the 2018 election. However, Yameen's candidacy faced disqualification due to his conviction for money laundering and bribery related to the sale of V. Aarah.

Dr. Muizzu, who served as the Mayor of Male City before running for the presidency, has now left his mayoral post vacant with this victory. Dr Muizzy's party's close ties with China are expected to have significant implications, representing a potential setback for New Delhi in the region.