Opposition MPs submit no-confidence motion against Parliament Speaker

Colombo, Mar 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka's opposition SJB party on Tuesday submitted a non-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, questioning his endorsement of the controversial Online Safety Bill.

The motion with signatures of 44 MPs from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, National Peoples Power, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi and some independents, apart from the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, was handed over to Chaminda Kularatne, the parliament’s assistant secretary general, sources from the SJB said.

This is the first-ever instance of a parliamentary speaker facing a no-trust motion in independent Sri Lankan history.

Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said Abeywardena had failed to incorporate the amendments recommended by the Supreme Court for the Online Safety Bill (OSB) during its tabling in Parliament in January.

The Supreme Court said the bill was inconsistent with the Constitution yet it was passed by Parliament and endorsed by the Speaker.

The OSB was slammed by the Opposition, and local and international rights groups as a piece of legislation which would curb freedom of expression in the island nation.

The prosecution under OSB prescribes jail terms.

Despite its adoption on January 24, the government announced it was willing to amend the law.

Abeywardena, who represents the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has held the position since August 2020.

He has denied the charge of being biased and welcomed the no-confidence move.