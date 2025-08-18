Opposition parties claim 'resounding success' for protest in Sri Lanka's north and east

Colombo, Aug 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka's opposition Tamil and Muslim parties on Monday claimed that their protest shutdown in the north and east of the island nation was a “resounding success” despite alleged intimidation by the ruling party.

Organisers said local businesses in the Tamil-dominated north and the Muslim-majority east largely supported the call for the strike, which was launched to protest the death of a 32-year-old civilian following a clash with the military in the northeastern Mullaitivu district earlier this month.

In a social media post, Tamil politician and Member of Parliament from the Eastern Province Shanakiyan Rasamanickam claimed that the protest was “resounding success”, though it was called off at noon following assurances from the government.

"I also strongly condemn the actions of NPP (National People's Power) members in the north and east who have reportedly threatened shop owners to keep their businesses open or face legal consequences. Such intimidation is a clear violation of the people's democratic right to protest,” the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) leader said.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), one of the main organisers, alleged that a group of Tamil youth was assaulted by the military after they visited a camp in Oddusuddan, Mullaitivu. One of them was later found dead, drowned in a stream while allegedly trying to escape the assault, it said.

Tamil parties argue that such incidents are a recurring consequence of the heavy military presence in the former war zones of the north and east, and continue to press for a reduction in troops to allow greater civilian freedom.

The government, however, rejected the opposition's narrative, terming the shutdown “political action by defeated groups” aimed at creating unrest in Tamil areas.

It maintained that legal action was promptly taken, citing the arrest of the military personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

"This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the people in the north and east by frustrated political parties," Information Minister Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters on Sunday.

"This incident had happened on August 7, and by August 9, three soldiers were arrested," Jayathissa said, adding that people are being misled for a political purpose. Military spokesman Waruna Gamage had also rejected the allegations of assault and claimed that the group of youth were intruders.

The arrested soldiers have been remanded till August 19, and they would be subject to an identification parade to conduct further investigations, police spokesman FT Wootler had said.