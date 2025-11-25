Ousted Nepalese PM Oli's party moves Supreme Court demanding reinstatement of House

Kathmandu, Nov 25 (PTI) Nepal's deposed Prime Minister K P Oli-led CPN-UML on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding reinstatement of the House of Representatives, claiming that its dissolution was unconstitutional.

According to the apex court officials, the petition was signed by former chief whip Mahesh Bartaula and whip Sunita Baral on behalf of CPN-UML.

Supreme Court information officer Nirajan Pandey has said that the petition filed by the UML is under scrutiny.

"The court is currently studying the petition and will make a decision on Wednesday whether to register or not," he added.

The petitioners have asked the court to declare the appointment of Sushila Karki as prime minister unconstitutional. They sought an order invalidating her appointment and quashing the PM’s recommendation to dissolve the House of Representatives.

A case for reinstatement of the House of Representatives is already pending in the Supreme Court.

A dozen advocates have already filed a writ petition asking the apex court for the restoration of the lower house.

In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.

The President then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the Prime Minister’s recommendation and announced the fresh election for March 5. PTI SBP ZH ZH