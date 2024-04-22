Outcome of election shows Maldivians want 'autonomy' and choose their future without 'coercion': President Muizzu

Male, Apr 22 (PTI) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday said the outcome of the general elections has shown the world that Maldivians want "autonomy" in choosing their future and do not want "foreign coercion".

The pro-China leader made the remarks during the celebratory event held a day after the ruling People's National Congress (PNC) secured a "super majority" in Sunday's elections to the People's Majlis.

Muizzu-led People's National Congress (PNC) party won 68 out of 93 seats in Sunday's polls and its coalition partners Maldives National Party (MNP) and Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) won one and two seats, respectively, which is more than two-thirds in Parliament.

Muizzu, who has forced the withdrawal of most of the 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives, said, "We are a proud nation that love sovereignty and freedom, which we have shown to the international community as well," he was quoted as saying by Sun.mv news portal.

He said the parliamentary election outcome is proof Maldivians want to uphold and sustain the Islamic faith and its guiding principles as a core identity in shaping up the country's future. The President said the outcome of the election is a message to the rest of the world about the Maldivian people's vision and objectives.

The parliamentary election result was also to prove Maldivians want "autonomy in choosing their future, without foreign coercion," President Muizzu said, without naming any country. He has previously accused India of meddling in the affairs of the Maldives and won the presidential elections in September last year with an "India Out" campaign.

"It has also become evident for those with other hidden agendas, what Maldivians want. So, I urge them to let go of dissidence, now that the elections are over," the president said.Since assuming office in November last year, he has visited China and cemented Male's ties with Beijing, including in the defence sector.

Muizzu said Maldivians were looking ahead at a bright future.

He said the efforts in ensuring Maldives was headed in the right direction, following the earlier presidential election victory, has been upheld with Sunday's super majority win.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is seen as a pro-India leader, won only 15 seats this time.

The parliamentary majority for the PNC would give Muizzu the legislative backing to shape the foreign policy of the strategically placed archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean geographically located close to India's southern coast.

In his address, Muizzu also called on political leaders to move forward with the development of the country.

"I now wish to leave the differences. The election is over. I just very politely, happily call on all politicians and all political parties to move forward. This country belongs to all of us. This country belongs to every Dhvehi citizen Let's move forward together. Hopefully we will all have that happiness,” he was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com. PTI AKJ AKJ