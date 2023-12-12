Outgoing Indian envoy to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley calls on PM Gunawardena

Colombo, Dec 12 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley paid a farewell call on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees here and thanked him for his continuous support towards a closer and stronger relationship between the two countries.

"Greatly honoured to pay a farewell call on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena and be graciously hosted by him," the High Commission of India here said in a post on X.

The High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for his continuous support towards a closer and stronger India-Sri Lankan relationship for mutual benefit, it added. During his farewell call on Prime Minister Gunawardena on December 10, the outgoing Indian envoy thanked the Sri Lankan leader for the unstinted support extended to him during his tenure to strengthen age-old friendly ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

He expressed the fullest confidence that the same support would be given to his successor too, it added.

The Prime Minister thanked the High Commissioner for the support given to Sri Lanka during most difficult times, the statement said.

Minister Vidura Wickremanayake, MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake and Mrs. Bagley were also present on this occasion.

Bagley also met with Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and touched upon the civilizational connection and enormous potential of India-Sri Lanka ties.

"The High Commissioner said goodbye to His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. Touched upon the civilizational connect and enormous potential of #India-#SriLanka ties particularly between the people of the two countries," the Indian mission wrote on X. PTI ZH ZH