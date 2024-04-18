Over 1 kg unattended gold recovered from private airline flight from Delhi

Kathmandu, Apr 18 (PTI) Police have recovered over 1 kg unattended gold from a private airline flight that came here from New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

During a security check, police recovered 1 kg 70 gram unattended gold from Indigo Air’s aircraft Delhi on Wednesday, according to the security personnel deployed at Tribhuvan International Airport.

The unattended gold comprising six pieces of gold biscuits and three gold chains were recovered from seat numbers 27 and 28 of the flight. No one has so far claimed it, the police said. PTI SBP NPK SCY SCY