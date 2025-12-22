Over 1 million new voters added ahead of March 5 Nepal polls

Kathmandu, Dec 22 (PTI) More than one million new voters have been added to Nepal's electoral rolls ahead of the general election scheduled for March 5 next year, the Election Commission said on Monday.

A total of 1,016,754 new voters from across the country have been registered since the announcement of the fresh election, Election Commission information officer Suman Ghimire said during an interaction programme at the EC office here.

The last general election, held in 2022, had a total of 18,168,000 registered voters. The commission said the final voters’ list will be published on December 27.

The number of political parties registered with the EC to participate in the House of Representatives election has risen to 114, compared to 87 parties that contested the 2022 polls. PTI SBP SCY SCY