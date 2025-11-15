Over 1,000 arrested in one day in Sri Lanka's drug bust operation

Colombo, Nov 15 (PTI) Over 1,000 people have been arrested for drugs related offenses during a special ongoing police operation in Sri Lanka, police said Saturday.

Sri Lankan police also seized contraband during the operation under the mission, 'A Nation United,' on Friday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on October 30 had launched the ‘A Nation United’ mission describing it as the biggest public movement against harmful drugs.

“The police operation conducted yesterday saw the arrest of 1,056 people aimed at curbing the drugs supply network, reducing demand, expanding the anti-narcotics operations, and rehabilitating the drug addicts,” a release said.

At least 39 of the suspects were placed under detention orders and 53 others were sent for rehabilitation, police said.

Also arrested were 14 criminal suspects and 288 others who had evaded arrest warrants.

"During raids conducted yesterday, police seized 311 grams of heroin and 1 kg and 173 gms of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE)," a report in NewsFirst news portal said.