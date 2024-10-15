Over 1,000 tourists stranded in Nepal due to bad weather

Kathmandu, Oct 15 (PTI) More than 1,000 foreign tourists have been stranded in Nepal after bad weather led to the cancellation of flights to Lukla, the gateway to Mt Everest, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

Lukla serves as a major transit point for trekkers heading to the world’s highest peak.

Around 1,300 tourists, en route to the Everest base camp, have been stranded in Manthali at Ramechhap district for the past two days after dozens of flights were grounded due to inclement weather, the government-owned daily Gorkhapatra reported.

Some tourists have opted to travel by land via Faplu, while others have taken helicopters to Surkhet, it said.

An official from the Civil Aviation Authority at Manthali confirmed that the stranded tourists had arrived there through various private airlines, intending to continue their journey to Lukla.

The autumn season attracts a large number of trekkers to the Everest region.