Over 10,000 people attend grand Onam celebration in Sharjah

Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) Over 10,000 people on Sunday attended a grand Onam celebration in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with traditional fervour, cultural performances and delicious cuisine.

The Malayali community in the city marked "Thiruvonam” -- the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long harvest festival with high spirits.

Hundreds of people lined up to enter the event, which saw high-energy performances of folk dances and music of the state.

"It is a very good experience over here...very similar to more than in Kerala," an attendee told PTI Videos.

The women, wearing traditional 'kasavu' sarees, and men in 'mundu' (dhoti) feasted on delicacies from Kerala served on rows of banana leaves.

The decorated and caparisoned elephants were also present at the event, with whom many people clicked photos.

"It is a fantastic moment, there is a huge crowd. We miss Kerala," an attendee said.

"It is good to be here...all of us are gathering together...it is almost like Kerala, but we miss Kerala," another person said.

"Glimpses of #Onam celebrations in Abu Dhabi! The festival is celebrated in the UAE with great frolic & fervour bringing the Indian diaspora together. Wishing all a very Happy #Onam2024," the Indian Embassy in the UAE said in a post on X along with some pictures of the celebration in the Gulf country.

Indians constitute roughly 30 per cent of the UAE's population. Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Onam is a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala.