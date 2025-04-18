Over 172,000 Pakistanis leave country for jobs abroad in first quarter of year

Islamabad, Apr 18 (PTI) More than 172,000 Pakistanis left their homeland in the first quarter of 2025 to seek job opportunities abroad, with nearly 100,000 individuals categorised as general labourers, according to official data.

The Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BI&OE) updated on its website the details of Pakistanis who went out of the country in the first three months of 2025.

The report showed that 172,144 individuals left the country between January and March in search of better work opportunities abroad.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for Pakistani workers, attracting the highest number of job seekers at 121,190. Oman followed in second place as it saw 8,331 Pakistanis seeking employment, while the United Arab Emirates welcomed 6,891.

Qatar also proved to be a popular choice, with 12,989 Pakistanis finding work there, and Bahrain saw an influx of 939 Pakistani workers.

Other notable destinations included the United Kingdom (1,454), Turkiye (870), Greece (815), Malaysia (775), China (592), Azerbaijan (350), Germany (264), the United States (257), Italy (109), and Japan (108).

In a breakdown of the professions of those who secured overseas jobs, 99,139 individuals were categorised as general labourers.

Among skilled labour, 38,274 were drivers, 1,859 masons, 2,130 electricians, 1,689 cooks, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders.

The emigration of professionals was also significant, with 849 doctors and 1,479 engineers seeking opportunities overseas. Additionally, 390 nurses and 436 teachers were among those who secured jobs in foreign countries during the period.

The details of a significant movement of people out of the country come when Army chief General Asim Munir, while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, rejected the notion of brain drain, calling it instead a “brain gain,” and praised the global Pakistani diaspora as ambassadors and shining lights of the nation.

“You are not just representing Pakistan abroad — you are showcasing the brilliance, resilience, and talent of this great nation,” he said on Tuesday. “Hold your head high with pride, because you belong to a great and powerful country.” PTI SH GRS GRS