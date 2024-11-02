Over 190 arrested over complaints related to Sri Lanka parliamentary polls

Colombo, Nov 2 (PTI) As many as 191 persons, including six candidates, have been arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Voting for Parliamentary polls in set to take place on November 14.

Police said they have received 168 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

"It includes 30 comaplaints of crimes and 138 complaints regarding violation of election laws," news portal NewsFirst.lk reported, quoting Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

Advertisment

Six candidates contesting for the next week's polls are among the 191 people arrested so far in connection with complaints related to the 2024 parliamentary elections, he said.

The police have also impounded 45 motor vehicles in relation to these complaints.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has received 1,259 complaints related to the parliamentary elections.

Advertisment

Among them, 13 have been received in connection with acts of violence, the news portal said. PTI NPK SCY SCY