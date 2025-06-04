Over 20 'mild' quakes rattle Karachi in Pakistan; experts debate about potential big one

Karachi, Jun 4 (PTI) Pakistan's biggest city has experienced at least 21 earthquakes of mild intensity over the last two days but experts were divided on Wednesday over a potential major earthquake later in the week.

The tremors in and around Karachi since Sunday night were classified as low to moderate in intensity and ranged from magnitude 2.1 to 3.6.

The strongest tremor, measuring 3.6, was recorded on Sunday night, which led to a wall of the Malir Jail in the city collapsing and around 216 prisoners escaping from the prison.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to not panic as its officials claim the intensity of the quakes will reduce soon.

“The earthquake tremors of mild intensity will continue for the next two to three days and the situation will improve as the intensity of the quakes will reduce,” said PMD Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan.

As the city experienced continuous tremors, social media was full of posts about a potential major earthquake. The debate took a serious turn when a private Pakistani geologist said he predicted the Karachi earthquakes well before they occurred and that there is a major earthquake due on Friday and Saturday night.

Shahbaz Laghari, CEO of the Earthquake News & Research Centre, has claimed that his team had predicted the recent tremors in Karachi in advance.

The nights of Friday and Saturday are particularly critical for Karachiites this week and the Sindh government should warn the public in advance, he said, adding, “Our research shows that a series of small tremors often signals a major earthquake is on its way.” “Karachi has small fault lines in areas of Korangi and Malir that are causing minor earthquakes,” he said.

However, Karachi Chief Meteorologist Amir Hyder Laghari explained that there was the historical fault line in Karachi has become activated and that is causing frequent earthquakes in the city.

He said the fault is releasing its seismic energy and added that he expected the small-scale jolts to end within a week.

PMD DG Khan too said there is “nothing to worry about for people of Karachi.” Dr Imran Ahmed Khan of Karachi University’s Department of Geography said an imbalance between the Indian, Eurasian and Arabian plates may be causing the tremors in the city.

He added that the quakes will likely stop when a balance between the plates has been achieved.

"A huge earthquake is unlikely in Karachi as the city is situated far from active plate boundaries." The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), however, have not recorded a single quake incident since Sunday in and around Karachi.