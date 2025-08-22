Over 200 rescued after glacial lake burst blocks river in Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 200 people were rescued in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region after a glacial lake outburst blocked a river, posing a flood threat to downstream areas, officials said on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 service said the people were evacuated from flood-hit villages and moved to safer locations in Yangal and Samal after the Ghizer river overflowed.

“Several people have been traumatised after their houses were destroyed. Medical assistance is being provided to the affected people,” the agency said in a statement.

"The high temperature caused the lake to burst its banks, resulting in severe flooding in the Sado nullah on Wednesday night," Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary Fida Hussain told the media.

Hussain said there were no casualties but significant damage in Talidas and Rawshan villages.

“The flood swept away everything in the downstream areas,” he said, adding that 40 stranded villagers were airlifted after local volunteers launched initial rescue efforts.

Locals reported that nearly 80 per cent of a village was washed away.

“Some shepherds, who were living near the glacier, had informed people living in the downstream areas through mobile communication about the flood and urged them to evacuate,” a resident, Abdul Wahid, told the Dawn newspaper.

Experts warn that the region, home to over 13,000 glaciers — the largest concentration outside the polar zones — faces increasing risk of glacial bursts due to climate change.

Around 10,000 glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral are reportedly receding because of rising temperatures. Earlier this month, a similar outburst from Shishper Glacier swept away part of the Karakoram Highway in Hassanabad.

Pakistan has been battered by monsoon rains since June 26, killing at least 785 people and injuring more than 1,000, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Separately, at least seven people died in Karachi on Tuesday as heavy rain triggered severe flooding, traffic jams and power outages. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of continued torrential rains and urban flash floods across the country till Friday. PTI SH SKS ZH