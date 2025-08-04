Over 2,000 policemen killed in Pak's restive KPK in 25 years: Report

Peshawar, Aug 4 (PTI) Over 2,000 policemen have been killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 25 years, a sharp increase from the 236 deaths recorded in the nearly 30 years before that, according to an official report released on Monday.

The report, released by the Central Police Office, said that 2,330 policemen were killed in the province in the past 55 years, with 236 police officers being killed between 1970 and 1999.

The number rose multifold in the next 25 years, with 2,094 police personnel being killed from the year 2000 to July 2025.

There was a sharp rise in militant attacks after 2007, amid a surge in terrorism, with the police being targeted through bombings, ambushes, and targeted killings.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in 2009, when 210 officers were killed in the province.

Similarly, 108 policemen were killed in 2010, 154 in 2011, 106 in 2012, 135 in 2013 and 111 in 2014.

The report highlights that although the frequency of attacks decreased slightly in the following years, targeted assaults on police saw a resurgence in recent times.

In 2022, 93 police personnel were killed, and the figure rose to 188 in 2023. The death toll has reached 76 so far this year.

At an event organised here to mark the 'Police Martyrs' Day' in Pakistan, KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced a financial grant of Rs 50,000 each for the families of the policemen killed.