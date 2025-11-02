Over 2,000 Sikhs to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Lahore, Nov 2 (PTI) As many as 2,150 Indian Sikhs are expected to arrive at Lahore via Wagah border to take part in festivities related to the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 5, a top official said Sunday.

The main event will be held on November 5 at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, some 80 kms from Lahore, the place where Guru Nanak was born.

“The (Pakistan) government has issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday anniversary. The Indian Sikhs will arrive at Lahore via Wagah border on coming Tuesday (November 4),” Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI.

The ETPB looks after holy places of minorities in the country.

Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad after deadly clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals earlier in May following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Both India and Pakistan virtually cut off all contacts and even placed a ban on the use of their airspace for each other and no Indian pilgrim had visited Pakistan.

In addition to the Indian Sikhs, pilgrims from other countries and locals too will take part in the festivities related to the birth of the founder of the Sikh faith, Moyhuddin said.

According to Nasir Mushtaq, the Additional Secretary, Shrines at the ETPB, all essential arrangements for the pilgrims, including accommodation, langar (community kitchen), transportation, cleanliness, and health facilities, have been completed.

In consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, all facilities at the gurdwaras have been made fully operational, he added.

All Sikh pilgrims arriving from India and other parts of the world will be welcomed with greater respect, honor, and hospitality than ever before, he claimed.

“Foolproof security measures have been put in place for the pilgrims, involving Rangers, Police, special forces, and the ETPB's own security wing,” he said and added Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur have been beautifully decorated for the celebrations.

During their 10-day trip, the Indian Sikhs will visit these gurdwaras and depart for their homeland on November 13.