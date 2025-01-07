Over 22,000 bureaucrats in Pakistan possess dual nationality: Report

Islamabad, Jan 7 (PTI) In a surprising development, a National Assembly (NA) panel was informed that over 22,000 bureaucrats in Pakistan possess dual nationality, raising concerns about national security.

As the NA's standing committee on Interior met on Monday with Raja Khurram Nawaz in the chair, members sounded alarm over the practice and called for stringent measures to restrict the practice, especially for bureaucrats, judges and members of the parliamentarians, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

The meeting was deliberating on the proposed legislation that would grant Pakistani passports to citizens of countries with which Islamabad has dual nationality agreements.

During the meeting, it was also revealed that 22,000 bureaucrats hold dual citizenship.

Committee member Abdul Qadir Patel expressed surprise that while members of the National Assembly and judges were prohibited from holding dual citizenship, bureaucrats were not. He proposed that the bill should include a provision to ensure that individuals with dual nationality should not be appointed as bureaucrats.

Patel also challenged the argument that politicians are not given dual citizenship due to the need to safeguard state secrets.

Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded detailed statistics on Pakistani citizens holding dual nationality, including how many have renounced their foreign citizenship and whether NADRA, the official registration body, possessed data on which countries these individuals were affiliated with.

The committee member also raised concerns about the relaxation of dual nationality rules, citing the example of the chairman of NAB (National Accountability Bureau), the top anti-corruption body, reported the paper.

Pakistan allows dual nationality with certain countries like the US, but it is forbidden for those in the armed forces, parliamentarians and judges of superior court.

Concerns have been expressed often for bureaucrats with dual nationalities holding high positions. Still, no step has been taken as they are powerful people with the right connections. PTI SH ZH ZH