Over 2,500 Indian Sikhs join celebrations in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary

Lahore, Nov 15 (PTI) Over 2,500 Sikhs from India participated in grand celebrations organised in Pakistan on Friday to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

A 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) was taken out from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib in Nankana Sahib.

The event saw the participation of a large number of Sikhs from both local and international communities, including over 2,500 pilgrims from India. The celebrations featured a vibrant fireworks display in the evening, and the Gurdwara Janamasthan complex was adorned with beautiful illuminations.

Sikh leaders distributed special gifts among attendees, including government officials and dignitaries.

Strict security measures were in place around the gurdwara.

Speaking at the main ceremony, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said for the convenience of pilgrims, 100 rooms have been constructed at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib.

"We aspire for peace and harmony. All religions are worthy of respect. Baba Guru Nanak taught peace, love, and compassion," the minister said.

He said the government of Pakistan is committed to protecting the rights of minorities.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman extended warm greetings to the Sikh community.

“We wholeheartedly welcome pilgrims from India and elsewhere. As per the federal government’s directives, special arrangements have been made for the welfare and hospitality of Sikh pilgrims,” he said.

"At Kartarpur we have the capacity to host 5,000 pilgrims but the actual number of visitors remains much lower,” he added.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ramesh Singh Arora called for religious matters to remain apolitical.

“The history of Sikhism is incomplete without Pakistan. I appeal to Sikhs worldwide, including those in India, to visit Kartarpur in greater numbers and revive the Gurdwaras,” he said.

Sikh leaders from India also praised the event. Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee leader Harjeet Singh Pappa said: “The beauty of Gurdwara Janamasthan is truly heartwarming." Another Sikh leader, Bhai Joga Singh, encouraged more Sikhs to visit Pakistan.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) leader Gurnam Singh Jassal said: “The Sikh community is grateful to the government of Pakistan for the honour and respect they have given us. This land is sacred to our Gurus, and our holy sites here deserve all the appreciation. Our message is one of peace and brotherhood. Both nations’ people yearn for harmony and unity.” Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her wishes to the Sikh community worldwide on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a statement, she said: “Guru Nanak Sahib was a beacon of humanity, love, and brotherhood. Peaceful societies are built on the foundations of tolerance and harmony. Guru Nanak emphasised sharing joys and sorrows with one another." She announced the launch of the Minority Card programme in December, aimed at providing financial assistance to underprivileged minorities in Punjab. Beneficiaries will receive PKR 10,000 quarterly. She also announced plans to establish a Minority Virtual Police Station to enhance security for minorities. PTI MZ SCY SCY