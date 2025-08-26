Over 300 religious leaders attend peace initiative organised by Sikh community in South Africa

Johannesburg, Aug 26 (PTI) More than 300 religious and community leaders got together for the Africa Religious Peace Academy, which was organised by the Sikh community, to promote inter-faith harmony and foster peace across the continent.

The gala event was held in Sandton on Sunday evening with the theme ‘Bridging Beliefs: Advancing Peace Through Interfaith Harmony in Africa’.

Organisers said this first of its kind event aimed to become a cornerstone for fostering peace and collaborative spirituality throughout the continent.

Organised jointly by the Gurdwara Sahib Johannesburg, the Sikh Council of Africa, Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL), and Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, the event brought together Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and African Traditional Religion leaders.

South African Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Namane Dickson Masemola said South Africa’s constitution adopted in 1996 recognises all religions and faiths.

“Religious leaders play a vital role in peace-building by sending a trusted voice as mediators and mentors and role models to mobilise communities for peace. They should also foster social cohesion through interfaith dialogue and collaboration,” Masemola said.

Harbinder Singh Sethi, founder of Johannesburg’s only gurdwara, said all religions, while having different rituals, had the same essence.

“We are all the children of the Divine, called to serve, uplift and protect one another. Today, as we face global challenges, conflict, inequality and climate crises, we have to rise above the division and work together for the common good,” Sethi said.

Moulana Ebrahim Bham, secretary general of the Council of Muslim Theologians of South Africa, said peace needed to be underpinned by justice to be successful.

“We in South Africa have many challenges, but one challenge which we don’t have is interfaith conflict and this is something that we strive to continue to uphold,” he said.

“Today’s partnership with the Sikh Council of Africa is another sign that unity across faiths and nations is possible,” said Beom Jun Park of the HWPL.

Park said that in the decade since his organisation was established, it has brought together more than 1,200 leaders from over 30 religions.