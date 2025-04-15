Over 3,000 people battle wildfire in north China's Lingchuan County

Beijing: More than 3,000 people have been mobilised to battle a wildfire in Lingchuan County, north China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The wildfire broke out on last Saturday in neighbouring Huguan County and spread to Liuquan Township in Lingchuan due to strong winds on Sunday, according to the authorities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Five helicopters have also been deployed to assist in battling the blaze, the report said.

So far, 266 residents have been evacuated from Lingchuan, and no casualties have been reported.

Efforts to contain the wildfire are facing significant challenges due to strong winds, complex terrain, and dense, highly flammable vegetation, local authorities said.