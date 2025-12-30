Over 3,400 candidates to contest under proportionate system in Nepal’s upcoming polls

Kathmandu, Dec 30 (PTI) As the deadline to submit a closed list of candidates for the proportionate voting system ended on Monday, the Election Commission on Tuesday made public the details of political parties participating under the system.
During the March 5 general elections, Nepalese voters will elect 165 Parliament members through direct voting, and 110 will be elected through the proportionate voting system.
As per the statement issued by the EC, a total of 64 political parties have submitted the names of 3,424 candidates who are contesting for 110 seats under the proportionate system. A total of 58 electoral symbols have been allotted for the candidates under the system, it added. There are altogether 1,89,03,689 eligible voters who can cast their votes during the upcoming Parliamentary elections.
Out of the total voters, 9,15,119 voters are newly registered ones, who would be casting their votes for the first time. The majority of the new voters added after the Gen Z movement belong to the younger generation, said EC officials.
Therefore, the young voters will be a deciding factor during the upcoming general election.
As many as 114 political parties have been registered with the Election Commission to participate in the House of Representatives election under the direct voting system.
Preparations for the general election are picking up pace in Nepal as the parliamentary election is just 65 days away. PTI SBP RD RD RD