Over 3,500 residents evacuated safely after high-rise catches fire in Dubai

Dubai, Jun 14 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a 67-storey building in Marina here, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Saturday.

All 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of the Marina Pinnacle were safely evacuated after the fire started late on Friday night.

The fire was extinguished by Dubai Civil Defence teams that worked tirelessly for six hours, Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

The DMO said the authorities are working closely with the building’s developer to arrange temporary housing for the affected residents, prioritising their safety and well-being.

The DMO in a post on X at 1.44 am on Saturday said: “Specialised teams successfully evacuated all residents from the 67-storey building, prioritising their health and safety throughout the operation. Efforts continue to fully contain the fire.” "Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents," the DMO added at 2.09 am.

The DMO later at 2.21 am noted that specialised units safely evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of Marina Pinnacle without any injuries.

This is not the first time that Marina Pinnacle — also known as Tiger Tower — has caught fire. In May 2015, a kitchen incident sparked a fire on the 47th floor, which spread to the 48th floor before being contained by Dubai Civil Defence, Khaleej Times said.