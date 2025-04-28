Over 400 climbers from 53 countries get permission to scale Mt Everest this spring

Kathmandu: A total of 402 climbers from 53 countries, including 74 women, have been granted permission to scale Mount Everest this spring, Nepal's Department of Tourism said.

According to the department, permission has been issued to 41 expeditions so far. In the same season last year, 414 climbers -- including 75 women nd 330 men -- from 41 expeditions had obtained permits to ascend the 8,848.86 metre peak.

The department has collected a total royalty of Rs 684 million from permits issued for climbing various mountain peaks this year, among which Rs 595.5 million was collected from Everest permits alone, senior official Liladhar Adhikari said.

He said that a total of 987 climbers from 105 teams have received permission to scale 26 different mountain peaks during the ongoing season.

So far, more than 8,000 Nepalese and foreign climbers have successfully summited Mt Everest.