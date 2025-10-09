Over 450 exhibitors highlight Indian presence at GITEX 2025 in Dubai

Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is once again leading the Indian presence at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai 2025 with over 450 Indian technology exhibitors participating in the event.

ESC will anchor the India Pavilion, featuring more than 100 companies across strategic halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17, showcasing India’s finest in AI, cybersecurity, cloud, IoT, smart mobility, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

This year’s pavilion is a showcase of India’s thriving MSME ecosystem, export-ready startups, and global tech ambitions.

From first-time innovators to seasoned exporters, ESC is bringing the full spectrum of India’s digital talent to the world’s most connected city.

“Dubai is not just a venue — it’s a vision,” said Kamal Vachani, regional director, ESC (Dubai).

“The India Pavilion is a living showcase of India’s tech prowess and our growing synergy with the UAE. With CEPA and LCSS in place, we’re seeing unprecedented momentum in cross-border commerce,” Vachani said.

Electronics exports alone hit USD 3.7 billion, making the UAE India’s second-largest destination for electronics hardware.

Dubai’s strategic location and world-class logistics make it a natural gateway to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and a launchpad for Indian tech to scale globally.

“ESC’s multi-hall presence at GITEX reflects the scale and diversity of India’s ICT capabilities,” Gurmeet Singh, CEO and executive director, ESC, said.

The pavilion will host networking events, investor roundtables, and B2B matchmaking sessions, offering Dubai’s business community direct access to India’s innovation engine.

With support from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ESC’s participation is part of a broader strategy to position India as a global leader in technology exports.

Veer Sagar, chairman, ESC, said: "Our exhibitors are showcasing solutions that are not only innovative but scalable for global deployment. The India Pavilion is a launchpad for deeper integration into global ICT supply chains."