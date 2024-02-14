Over 5,000 devotees offered Gurudwara’s langar meals at UAE’s temple inauguration

Abu Dhabi, Feb 14 (PTI) In a display of interfaith solidarity, the Gurudwara in Dubai distributed 5,000 ‘langar’ meals at the inauguration of the first Hindu stone temple here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dedication ceremony attended by over 5,000 invitees.

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the committee of Guru Nanak Durbar Gurdwara, told PTI that the gesture is an addition to what the temple symbolises —a multi-faith community.

“It is also our way of thanking UAE authorities for their thinking approach to all religions and commitment to harmony and tolerance,” Kandhari said.

Advertisment

The meals, cooked without onion and garlic, were relished by the attendees.

The UAE has at least 3.5 million Indians who are part of the Indian workforce in the Gulf.

The temple has been built by the BAPS Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Dhabi’s Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The land for the grand temple was donated by the UAE.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the largest in all of the Gulf region. The UAE has three other Hindu temples in Dubai. PTI GJS NPK AKJ NPK NPK