Pahalgam attack: Diaspora holds prayer meet at Indian mission in London

London, Apr 24 (PTI) Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ rang out at the Gandhi Hall in the High Commission of India here on Thursday as a large diaspora gathering paid their respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The sombre prayer meet, led by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, was marked by the stark images from Tuesday’s attack in the Kashmir Valley.

The event was addressed by cross-party British parliamentarians, including diaspora organisations such as Labour Indians, and followed the matter being raised in the British Parliament earlier on Thursday.

“UK stands shoulder to shoulder in the face of cowardly attacks of terrorism against innocent civilians,” said Catherine West, Foreign Office minister in charge of the Indo-Pacific.

“Both the Upper House and in the House of Commons, we had very solemn words from both sides of the House today, remembering those families, those victims. We must pull together at dangerous times like this, emphasise an element of justice, but also put our arms around the families and the communities who are in deep sorrow,” she said.

Opposition Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, who had raised the matter in the Commons as Chair of the Backbench Business Committee, has called for a UK government statement giving reassurance to the government of India in ensuring that they “apprehend the terrorists and that those responsible for supporting them are also brought to justice”.

“From my personal perspective, I will strongly support whatever India does… to make sure the terrorists are brought to justice and if they can’t be brought to justice, they must be eliminated,” said Blackman.

Labour Indians chair Lord Krish Raval and Vice-Chair, Welsh Indian MP Kanishka Narayan, and Baroness Sandy Verma also spoke to express their solidarity with India.

"I'm so grateful that the High Commissioner referenced people of all faiths and none who are in this room and beyond, because every right-thinking person needs to condemn this attack and all other attacks," said Lord Raval.