Pahalgam attack: More condemnations pour in from world leaders

Washington/London, Apr 23 (PTI) European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli were among the world leaders who on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Foreign Offices of Pakistan, China, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka too condoled the deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said: “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed.” Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Earlier, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had expressed solidarity with India.

On Wednesday, EU Commission president von der Leyen termed the terror attack in Pahalgam as “vile” and said that Europe stands with India.

“The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to @narendramodi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India’s spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you,” she said in a post on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express solidarity with India.

“The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India,” Starmer said in a post on X.

A little earlier, Lammy posted on the platform: “I am appalled by the horrific and cowardly terrorist attack on Kashmir earlier today. My thoughts are with all of those affected, especially those who have lost loved ones.” In Kathmandu, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack and extended deepest condolences to the victims. “Nepal stands firmly with India and strongly condemns any and all acts of terrorism,” Oli wrote on X.

Close coordination has been established with different agencies to verify reports of a Nepali national among the victims, Oli said and expressed commitment to provide all necessary assistance from the government.

Multiple US lawmakers, including US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch, and members of the Indian-American community strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam.

“I send my condolences to the people of India in the aftermath of the horrific attack in Kashmir and hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon. Terrorism is never tolerated,” Senator Risch said in a post on X.

Earlier, in a call with Modi, President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “heinous attack.” Vivek Ramaswamy, who was a 2024 presidential primary candidate, also paid tributes to the deceased and offered prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and said the 26 tourists were executed by Islamist terrorists by targetting solely for their Hindu faith.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) and former advisor to President Joe Biden and Co-Chair for the Economic Subcommittee for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commission Ajay Bhutoria too strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack, saying both the US and India have been burned by state sponsored terror.

Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative (HAHRI), an arm of HinduPACT, unequivocally condemned the attack that occurred during Vice President J D Vance’s visit to India and PM Modi’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

A diaspora group in Britain, the Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK too strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and demanded immediate action to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.