Pahalgam attack: Sharif says Pak response was ‘responsible, measured to India’s provocation’

Islamabad, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan’s response was “responsible and measured to India’s provocation” following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharif was talking to Turkiye Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu who met him in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister said “despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured”. He said that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The prime minister claimed that India has “failed to share any evidence and is falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack”.

He further alleged that India has “yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident”.

Sharif also said Pakistan would cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined it.

He said Turkiye’s support to Pakistan is reflective of historic, deep-rooted, and time-tested brotherly relations between the two countries.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. PTI SH GSP GSP