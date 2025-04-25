Pahalgam terror attack: Father of two ailing Pakistani children caught in India-Pak visa move

Karachi/Lahore, Apr 25 (PTI) A Pakistani man in India for a life-saving medical procedure for his two children has appealed to the two governments to allow their treatment to be completed before they are compelled to return home.

The family from Hyderabad in Sindh province is among the several from India and Pakistan forced to cut short their visits after New Delhi and Islamabad cancelled SAARC visa privileges following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Over 100 Indian citizens in Pakistan left for their homeland on Thursday, officials said in Lahore, adding, more will be crossing on Friday.

The father of the two Pakistani children told Geo News on telephone that his two children, aged 9 and 7, have had a heart disease since birth. The channel did not identify either the father.

“They have a heart condition and their treatment was possible in New Delhi because of the advanced medical treatment here. But after the Pahalgam incident, we have been told to return to Pakistan immediately,” he said, adding, their surgery is scheduled for next week.

The hospital and doctors are cooperating with them but they were being pressured by the police and foreign office to leave from Delhi immediately.

“I appeal to the governments to allow the medical treatment of my children to be completed as we have spent around Rs 10 million on our travel, stay and their treatment,” he said.

“Some 105 Indian nationals left Pakistan for their homeland and 28 Pakistanis in India returned here on Thursday,” Express Tribune quoted a government official as saying.

On Friday, more Indians crossed into their homeland from the Wagah border near Lahore. Some more Pakistanis too returned from India.

The Attari-Wagah border is located near Amritsar in India and Lahore in Pakistan.

A Pakistani Hindu family comprising seven members arrived at Wagah from Balochistan to go to India to attend a wedding ceremony there.

After reaching Wagah, Akshay Kumar said the authorities told him that they couldn't cross into India because the Indian government had cancelled their visas. “We were unaware of the development because of a journey to Lahore from Balochistan,” he said.

The Pakistani Hindu families who previously migrated to India and granted No Objection Return to India (NORI) visas are also facing an uncertain future under the current tension between the two countries.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In New Delhi, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday decided, among other things, to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, it was announced.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 and added that the medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

Mirroring India's steps, Islamabad on Thursday closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave.

“All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30,” Pakistan said. PTI MZ/CORR NPK NPK