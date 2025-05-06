Pahalgam terror attack: UN Security Council member nations pose tough questions to Pakistan

New York, May 6 (PTI) UN Security Council member nations have posed tough questions to Pakistan while discussing the Pahalgam terror attack amid increasing global outrage over the dastardly strike that killed 26 civilians.

The Security Council refused to issue a statement following the meeting which was held in a consultative room rather than the main hall, effectively dismissing Pakistan's attempt to get a favourable position from the Security Council.

There was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and the need to fix accountability for it, authoritative sources told PTI after an informal session of the top UN body.

"The UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session. It was advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India," a source said.

At the deliberations, the UN Security Council discussed rising tensions between India and Pakistan and several envoys called for de-escalation.

Although the 15-member UNSC did not issue a statement, Pakistan claimed that its own objectives were "largely served".

Pakistan is one of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Greece, president of the UNSC for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting on Monday following a request by Pakistan.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia briefed the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO).

Coming out of the meeting, Khiari said there was a call for "dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict." He noted that the "situation is volatile." Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, a Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and the current UNSC President, described it as a "productive meeting, helpful".

A Russian diplomat said, "We hope for de-escalation." Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".