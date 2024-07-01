Pak activates key emergency response centre, anticipating floods

Islamabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Pakistani authorities on Monday activated a key emergency response centre, anticipating floods and other rain-related crises due to forecast of heavy rainfall starting this week.

According to a statement issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), its National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has become operational to deal with the rain-related emergencies in Punjab and Sindh, which are expected to be hit by heavy rains.

It said that the NEOC reported a significant activity from the eastern Indian side, indicating intense cloud bursts that may hit Pakistani areas based on predictive modelling.

"Repeated early warnings have been shared with all provinces, and moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to start over the upper catchments of all major rivers particularly Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab from July 2,” the NDMA said.

It warned of flash flooding and urban flooding due to rains. It also predicted a significant risk of low to medium-level flooding in River Sutlej, with water levels expected to reach low flood levels (approximately 50,000 cusecs) by July 5 and high flood levels (approximately 120,000 cusecs) by July 10.

In a separate alert, the NDMA warned lightning was expected to strike in various cities of South and Central Punjab and Islamabad from July 5-7 and urged the masses to take precaution.

The NDMA said it was working closely with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to the potential emergency. It also recommended the public develop evacuation plans with their families, identify safe locations and create emergency kits with essential supplies.

Tourists and travellers were advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) announced that monsoon rains had begun in the province and warned that rainfall was likely to heavily increase this year by up to 30 per cent.

According to the advisory, rainfall in Punjab will range between 15mm and 50mm in the first week of July. During the second week, it will range between 25mm and 35mm and between 15mm and 25mm during the third week.

However, during the fourth week of July, between 50mm and 70mm of rainfall has been forecast, with warnings of flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The PDMA also mentioned the risk of hill torrents in South Punjab.

Monsoon usually begins by the middle of July and continues until the middle of September. But pre-monsoon often starts with the beginning of July. The annual weather pattern brings heavy rain to the sub-continent, resulting in floods and other related challenges.

The NDMA is a leading national body tasked to deal with all kinds of disasters and emergencies in the country.